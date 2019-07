Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

An Operation Quickfind has been issued for Quinlynn O’Hara, 18.

According to police, O’Hara is 6 feet, one inch tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Police say he was last seen 9 p.m. Friday at 2252 Meadow Lane Northeast wearing black sweatpants with a white stripe and a black sweatshirt or jacket.

Call the Cedar Rapids Police Department with any information on where he might be (319) 286-5491.