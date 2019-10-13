Operation Quickfind canceled: Victoria Cynthia Rose Pena

UPDATE 6:07 p.m.: Marion Police said that Victoria Pena has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Marion Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing girl.

Victoria Cynthia Rose Pena, 15, did not return home from school on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, having last been seen by her parents before school on Friday. According to her friends, she stayed with them in Cedar Rapids Friday night and was last seen walking in the Squaw Creek Village mobile home park at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Pena is 5 feet tall, 98 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. No information was given about her last known clothing.

