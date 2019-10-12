Operation Quickfind: Victoria Cynthia Rose Pena

Marion Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing girl.

Victoria Cynthia Rose Pena, 15, did not return home from school on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, having last been seen by her parents before school on Friday. According to her friends, she stayed with them in Cedar Rapids Friday night and was last seen walking in the Squaw Creek Village mobile home park at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Pena is 5 feet tall, 98 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. No information was given about her last known clothing.

Anybody with information about her whereabouts should call Marion Police at (319) 377-1511, their local law enforcement, or 911 in an emergency.