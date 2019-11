Authorities in North Liberty are looking for Shantasia Brahnae Harrison.

Harrison, 17, was last seen at 8:20 a.m. on Nov. 24, according to a press release on the city's Facebook page. It said she could be in the Iowa City area.

She is described as a black female who 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and long, straight black hair.

Anyone who knows where she is should call 319-356-6800.