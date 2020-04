The Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Sally Greenberg, 38, was last seen at Cedar Rapids Country Club at 6:30 p.m. on April 23.

She is a white woman, 5' 3" and 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown winter jacket, blue floral dress and winter boots. The Cedar Rapids police department said she suffers from Bipolar/other mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department.