Operation Quickfind: Ryder Carpenter

Cedar Rapids Police are looking for a three year old at the center of an Operation Quickfind.

Police say Ryder Carpenter was last seen on August 3rd around 7:30 p.m. He's 3'6" and 40 pounds. He also has a scar on his forehead above his right eye.

Ryder was last seen wearing a t-shirt, plaid shorts and black Nike sandals.

Police say they believe Ryder is with a family member, and they have no information the child is in danger.

If you know where Ryder is located, Cedar Rapids Police ask you call them.