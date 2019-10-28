Operation Quickfind: Prionna Talese Wellington

Officials with the Linn County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl from Center Point.

Prionna Talese Wellington, 14, was last seen at around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 502 Water Street in Center Point.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

No description of what Wellington was last seen wearing was available.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, you should call the Linn County Sheriff's Office at (319) 892-6100 or contact local law enforcement.