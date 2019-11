Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl in Marion.

Police said Paige Coghlan was last seen at her home Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

She is described as 5'7'' tall and weighing 140 pounds.

She has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt as well as red and black shoes.

Police said she is most likely with another girl.

Anyone with information on where she is should call Marion police.