An Operation Quickfind has been sent out for 15-year-old Noah James Metcalf.

Police said he was last seen around 3:15 on April 21 in the Newbo-Czech Village area.

He is 5 foot 7, 110 pounds and has brown-blonde hair, police said. He was last seen wearing black pants, black and green Nike Jordon shoes, and a blue Cubs sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.