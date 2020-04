The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a missing teen from Tiffin.

15-year-old Noah Herring was last seen in Tiffin on April 7, 2020, around 3 p.m. He is a white male, between 5’4”-5’5”, 150 pounds, with shaggy, dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joint Emergency Communications Center at 319-356-6800.