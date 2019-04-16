Operation Quickfind: Nikolai Stielow

Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing dependent adult.

Nikolai Michael Stielow, 21, was last seen at B Ave and 29th St NE on Tuesday, April 16 at 3:00 p.m. He was wearing camouflage-patterned cargo shorts and a white t-shirt. He is also known as Niko.

Stielow is a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds.

He is a dependent adult with autism, and also has ADHD and mood disorder.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Cedar Rapids Police.