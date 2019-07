Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

Miltonae Wilson is sixteen-years-old was last seen on the night of the 4th of July. She's described as 5' 6" tall and weighs 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue dress with a red, white and blue top.

If you have any information in the case, you are asked to call Cedar Rapids Police at 319-286-5491.