Operation Quickfind: Malik Maratre

Police in Marion are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

Malik Maratre, 14, was last seen on Monday, August 5, at about 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of 31st Street in Marion.

He is described as a black male, 5' 10" tall, weighs 157 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black t-shirt, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

He is believed to be in the Iowa City-area. If you have any information, call Marion Police at 319-377-1511.