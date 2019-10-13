Operation Quickfind canceled: Keyshon Barber

UPDATE 12:17 p.m.: Cedar Rapids Police said that Keyshon Barber was found safe. He returned home, according to his mother.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Keyshon Barber, 15, was last seen at 1525 4th Avenue SE on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 10:55 a.m.

Barber is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last known to be wearing blue jeans with rips in them and possibly a grey or red hoodie. Barber has spikey black hair.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5378, local law enforcement in your community, or 911 in an emergency.