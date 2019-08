Cedar Rapids police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police said Juan Sanchez was last seen at 3015 12th Avenue Southwest at 8:00 on Tuesday night in Cedar Rapids.

Police said there is not a photo of the teen available at this time.

He is described as 5'6" tall, weighing 147 pounds and is White Hispanic.

He was wearing a red hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to call police.