Operation Quickfind Canceled: Jonathan Newell

UPDATE 3/25/2020 9:40 a.m.: He has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY: Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 48-year-old man.

Police said Jonathan Newell was last seen on the 3000 block of Woodland Drive Southwest at about 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said he has high blood pressure, sleep apnea, problems with breathing, heart conditions and social anxiety disorder.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weights 335 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black leather coat, black biker boots, jeans and a Harley shirt.

Anyone with information on where he is should call police.