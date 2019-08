Cedar Rapids police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 13-year-old girl.

Police said Jayla Welsh-Green was last seen at 658 Wilson Avenue Southwest on the night of August 19th at approximately 10:30.

She is described as 5 feet one inch tall and weighing 110 pounds.

Police said she was wearing glasses, a black t-shirt, black ripped jeans and black and white Nikes.

If you have any information on where the teen is, call Cedar Rapids police.