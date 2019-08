Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police said Jaelle Joseph was last seen at 600 2nd Street Southwest on Sunday night at approximately 5:45.

She is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighing 260 pounds.

She was wearing a grey shirt with purple sleeves, grey pants and glasses.

She also had a pink and blue book bag.

Anyone with information on where the teen is should call Cedar Rapids police.