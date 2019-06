Police in Marion have issued an Operation Quickfind for 16-year-old Jaden Johnson.

Authorities said he was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Highway 151.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information should call police.