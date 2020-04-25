Operation Quickfind: Hannah Colwill

Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for 16-year-old Hannah Colwill.

Colwill was last seen near 3601 16th Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening. She is 5' 4" and weighs 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black/white/multi-colored vans, black jeans, and a dark green/black flannel shirt. She also has an "arrow" shaped tattoo on the inner left ankle.

Police also said that she is not from around this area, has an extensive history of mental health diagnoses, and may not have an ID with her.

If you know any information on where she may be, call police.