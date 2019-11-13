Operation Quickfind: Hailee Nicole Barr

The Marion Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for 17-year-old Hailee Nicole Barr.

Hailee is described as a white female, 5'10" tall and weighing about 180 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing black boots, black leggings and a teal-colored sweater.

Police say she wears glasses and has pierced ears and a pierced nose.

She was last seen Saturday at around 6:10 p.m. in the area of Vasey Avenue in Marion.

If you know Hailee's whereabouts, please call Marion police at 319-377-1511.