UPDATE 11:58 a.m.: The Operation Quickfind has been canceled. Gentile was located and returned home safely.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Authorities say Gentile Kahungu was last seen at 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say Kahungu was last seen at he Squaw Creek Mobile Home Park. He's 5'2" tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

People are asked to contact the Marion Police Department if he or she has information about Kahungu.