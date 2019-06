The Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing child.

Ethan Joseph Paris, 15, was last seen Friday, June 21, at around 7:00 p.m. at 3601 16th Avenue SW.

Paris is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has light brown hair, brown eyes, and wears braces on his teeth.

Any persons with information should contact Cedar Rapids Police.