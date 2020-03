Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police said Emma Janss was last seen at 1711 Northbrook Drive Northeast at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said she is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and glasses.

Anyone with information on where she is should call Cedar Rapids police.