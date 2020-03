Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

Dora Bechthold, 17, was last seen at about 1:05 a.m. Thursday along Kirkwood Boulevard in southwest Cedar Rapids. She is five feet, four inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her location, you are asked to call Cedar Rapids Police at 319-286-5491.