Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police said David Chase was last seen on Monday morning at 5 at 1416 25th Street Northwest.

He is described as 5'11" and weighing 150 pounds.

He has a scar next to his left eye.

And he was wearing black and yellow sneakers that say "human race."

Anyone with information on where the child is should call Cedar Rapids police.