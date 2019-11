The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it is looking for 17-year-old Darrell Wiseman.

Police said Wiseman was last seen on Nov. 12 around 9:40 p.m. at 511 7th Avenue SW.

Wiseman is described as a black male who is about 5 foot 10 inches and weighs about 165 pounds, according to information from police. He was last seen wearing a left arm sling, a black Nike hoodie and black Nike Air Force Shoes.

Anyone who sees him should call the Cedar Rapids Police Department.