Cedar Rapids police are looking for 13-year-old Darian Lange. She was last seen on Sunday at around 13:30 p.m in Cedar Rapids.

Her last known location was at 5400 Kirkwood Blvd. SW in Cedar Rapids. She is thought to be wearing dark clothing with a possible backpack.

Lange is 5' 2" and 100 pounds. She has blue eyes, long blonde hair, and a dimple on her right cheek.

She also maybe with another older female teenager.