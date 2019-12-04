Operation Quickfind: Courtney Wolfs

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenagere.

Courtney Wolfs, 16, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on December 3, 2019 near 527 6th Avenue SW.

Wolfs is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 127 pounds. She was last known to be wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and light blue Crocs.

Wolfs does not have her medication with her.

If you have any information about Wolfs' whereabouts, call Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491 or local law enforcement. Call 911 in an emergency situation.