Operation Quickfind: Calvin Pearson Dixon

Marion Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing child who was last seen with an adult.

Calvin Pearson Dixon, 2, was last seen at around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 4, at 830 Blairs Ferry Road in Marion. He was last known to be with James Calvin Dixon, Sr., 59, which police say would be in violation of a no-contact order.

Calvin is between 2 feet and 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 34 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.

James is 6 feet tall, 250 pounds, is bald with brown eyes. He was wearing blue jeans with several cuts in them. He drives a silver 2009 Chevy Town and Country van, Iowa license plates that include OA 616.

Anybody with information should contact the Marion Police Department or local law enforcement. In an emergency, dial 911.