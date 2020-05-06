Operation Quickfind: Aspyn Marie Siegele

Robins Police and the Linn County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl.

Aspyn Marie Siegele, 11, was last seen at around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, on Council Street near Fox Trail NE in Cedar Rapids.

Siegele is female, 5 feet tall, weighs around 100 to 105 pounds, has blue eyes and sandy blonde hair. She was last known to be wearing a black cropped sweatshirt and leggings which may be pink.

She has a large scar on her upper thigh and another triangle-shaped scar on her left ankle.

Anybody with information about her whereabouts should call the Linn County Sheriff's Office at (319) 892-6100 or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.