UPDATE: She has been located. The operation quickfind is canceled.

Orginial Story:The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it is looking for 12-year-old Arjana Ajeti.

She was last seen around 2 a.m. Friday at 2916 Huxley Lane Southwest in Cedar Rapids, police said.

Authorities said she is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

No other description information was provided.

Anyone with information should call police.