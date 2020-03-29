Operation Quickfind: Angelina Shappell

Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police said Angelina Shappell was last seen on Sunday at 12:00 a.m. at Four Oaks located on the 5400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard Southwest in Cedar Rapids.

Police said she ran away from the facility with another female peer.

She is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighing 109 pounds.

Police said she has a medium to large scar on her left arm of the "F" word.

Her right eyebrow has a very blonde streak through it. She has been diagnosed with mood disorders and a conduct disorder.

Police said she might be carrying a black book bag with a gold design on it. She will have scrunchies on her wrist.

Anyone with information on where she is should call Cedar Rapids police.