Police in Waterloo are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

Andrew Collins is a 13-year-old black male and described as 5’ 10” tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray pants. He was last seen near the intersection of W. 4th and Wellington on Sunday, August 4th, at about 5 p.m.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Waterloo Police at 319-291-2515.