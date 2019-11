Police in Marion are looking for a 15-year-old girl reported missing.

Authorities said Alissa Katherine Marie Bennett was last seen Wednesday morning before school at her home.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, according to information from police. She also has green eyes and blonde hair. Her nose is also pierced.

She was last seen wearing a purple and yellow hoodie and ripped jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department.