Operation Quickfind: Alexis Alizé Wooldridge

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help on locating a missing teenager.

Alexis Alizé Wooldridge, 15, of Cedar Rapids, was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 3950 Cottage Grove Hill Road SE in Cedar Rapids.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair with red ends, and green eyes. She was last known to be wearing a black hoodie, black sweats, and black and white Nike-brand shoes.

Anybody with information about her whereabouts should call the Linn County Sheriff's Office or other local law enforcement. Dial 911 in an emergency.