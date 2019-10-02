Operation Quickfind: Aleksandra Duval

Marion Police need the public's assistance in locating a missing Marion woman.

Aleksandra Grace Duval, 19, was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 3:30 p.m. at the corner of South 15th Street and Grand Avenue in Marion.

Duval is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Duval was wearing a gray shirt with OU on the front and red sleeves, gray shorts, black socks with the word "FIERCE" on them, and a turquoise rain jacket. She may be wearing a blue and white polka-dotted poncho as well.

She uses a blue and black motorized wheelchair.

Anybody with information should contact the Marion Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.