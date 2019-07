Jones County officials are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

Adrian Banowetz, 16, was last seen on Monday, July 8, between 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. in Martelle. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has a scar on his knee.

Please call local authorities or the Jones County Sheriff's Office if you have any information about his whereabouts.