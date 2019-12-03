Operation Quickfind: Adalyn Bedenbender

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl.

Adalyn Bedenbender, 12, of Oxford Junction, was last seen at County Road E45 and Iowa Highway 136 at around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Bedenbender is 4 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last known to be wearing a dark top, leggings, fuzzy boots, and a backpack.

Anybody with information on the whereabouts of Bedenbender should call Jones County Dispatch at (319) 462-4371 or local law enforcement. Call 911 in an emergency situation.