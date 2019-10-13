Operation Quickfind: Griffen Myers

Marion Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Authorities say they took a report that Griffen Myers, 17, ran away from his home.

He was last seen in the area of South 26th St and Hillview Dr. in Marion around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Griffen is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Griffen also has blue glasses that he may be wearing.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Marion Police Department, or local law enforcement in your community.

