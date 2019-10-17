'Operation Overnight' campaign builds new websites for 3 nonprofits

A Cedar Rapids company is building three area non-profits new websites. This is the eighth year of Geonetric's 'Operation Overnight' campaign.

Workers started making the websites at 8 this morning and will wrap up around noon tomorrow. This year they are creating websites for The Arc of East Central Iowa, Iowa Project AWARE, and The Arc of Southeast Iowa. Organizers say this really helps nonprofits who can't afford to update their websites.

"Most nonprofits have a budget of about zero dollars for a new website,” said Jessie Jones, Project Manager for Operation Overnight. “We just dedicated 24 hours of world class experts onto a nonprofit's website for zero dollars."

After tomorrow, Operation Overnight will have launched websites for more than 37 nonprofits.

