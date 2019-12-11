Operation: New View board considers merging with another agency

Due to a tough financial situation, an eastern Iowa nonprofit is considering merging with another.

Head Start programs offer preschool-aged kids free schooling in Dubuque, Jackson, and Delaware counties. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

Operation: New View Community Action Agency serves Dubuque, Jackson, and Delaware Counties. It used to run the federally funded HeadStart preschool program but lost it due to lack of funding.

However, it still provides other programs, such as energy bill assistance and home weatherization for low-income people.

With funding and leadership issues, board members are considering merging with HACAP, or Hawkeye Area Community Action Program. County Supervisor Dave Baker says HACAP is a strong organization, but he wants to make sure that people in the Dubuque area are still taken care of.

"This is critical for those folks and so we don't want to lose any of those services for our citizens and so that's again, first and foremost with everybody on the board," Baker said.

The entire Operation New View board will meet Thursday to discuss and vote on this plan.