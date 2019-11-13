"Operation Give Birds" aims to feed 500 Cedar Rapids-area families this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and 500 area families have the opportunity to receive free meals, thanks to a local non-profit.

People participate in Operation Give Birds in Cedar Rapids (KCRG File)

It's called Operation Give Birds. The organization said they are preparing for their third annual giveaway later this month.

The founders said it started in 2017 as a prank. From that, they saw a need in the community, which sparked the giveaway. That year, they fed 80 families. Last year, it jumped to 280. This year, the goal is 500, and co-founder Nick Dusil said becoming a formal 501c3 non-profit this year, known as the Iowa Giving Crew, has helped in their charitable effort.

"Preparations have been going well, very busy. The 501c3 has opened up a lot of opportunities in the community, people to partner with, and businesses to partner with as we've increased our goal and increased the fundraising need for 2019," Dusil said.

Families will need to sign up for meals - that will consist of 8-pound turkeys, a sack of potatoes, all the fixings for green bean casserole, a can of corn, and a sack of fresh rolls.

The event takes place at Van Meter's headquarters in Cedar Rapids, located at 850 32nd Avenue SW, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019.