Head Start Program to transfer operations to new group

The Head Start program that runs in three counties including Dubuque County is giving up control after running a deficit for years.

Head Start programs offer preschool aged kids free schooling in Dubuque, Jackson, and Delaware counties. (MAGGIE WEDLAKE/KCRG)

The program is transferring control from the New View Community Action Agency to a group out of Colorado called Community Development Incorporated.

The group is set to keep the preschool program running with a transition while they search for a new local sponsor to take over.

Chair of the Board of Directors Steve Drahozal has made it clear that with or without Operation New View, Head Start programs will keep running. "Whether it is an Operation New View in the future, whether it's another organization, but the Head Start program in Jackson, Dubuque, and Delaware counties will continue to operate regardless whether Head Start or Operation New View administers that or not."

The board says the financial issues are of no fault to the program, but with meeting the grant's 20% match with their community partners.

CDI will start the bidding process to find a new sponsor in the coming months.