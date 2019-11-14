Openly gay reverend in Iowa City takes leave of absence

Reverend Anna Blaedel, director of the University of Iowa's Wesley Center said she could lose her job because she's openly gay. (Courtesy: KCCI)
Updated: Thu 12:47 PM, Nov 14, 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An openly gay reverend in Iowa City is taking a leave of absence indefinitely and says her heart is broken.

This is part of a resolution reached with the United Methodist Church's Iowa Conference Wednesday. This avoided a church trial over several complaints about Reverend Anna Blaedel and her sexuality.

Blaedel worked as the director of the University of Iowa's Wesley Center.

The Methodist Book of Discipline says a member of the congregation can be gay but reverends cannot.

In a statement, the reverend says she hoped for a different conclusion to the complaints, but she adds she is no longer willing to subject herself to what she calls this particular violence.

 