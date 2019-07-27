Opening Doors hosts benefit event

'Opening Doors' hosted its second annual 'One Saturday to Dream Fearlessly' benefit earlier today at the Dubuque Yardarm Riverfront Bar and Grill.

The nonprofit operates three different housing programs for homeless women and children.

Opening Doors partnered with an insurance company to host the event.

The nationwide benefit was brought to Dubuque by the insurance company to raise money for the shelters.

Event organizer Michael Pennington says it's all about keeping dreams alive. "Our big thing is dream fearlessly and to protect dreams and so the people maybe who their dream is in harms way or they don't feel like they have a dream anymore, Opening Doors is there to give back to them and to help them get back on their feet, to support them. So it just kind of makes sense and it allows us to put our money where our mouth is."

Wishlist item donations including things like diapers and baby wipes were also accepted to give back to the families the shelters serve.