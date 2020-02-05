"Oops!, something went wrong": expert explains how the app for democratic caucuses failed

Leaders with the Iowa Democratic Party said the delayed results from the caucuses were due to a "coding error" with the app used to report from precincts, but some cybersecurity experts say those problems likely could have been avoided.

An error message shows up when trying to open the app used to report the democratic caucus results on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The message reads: "Oops!, something went wrong" (Randy Dircks/KCRG)

The app's failure had some precinct chairs feeling "frustrated." In Johnson County, caucus organizers said a group of precinct chairs even had trouble calling into the hotline after the app failed. When someone finally got through to the hotline, the group of precinct leaders physically handed the phone off to each other, one-by-one, to ensure their results were reported.

As a precinct chair, Anne-Marie Taylor has firsthand experience with the app that failed to work on caucus night.

"We're in the middle of trying to do the math and make sure it's exactly right, and we'd put all our numbers in, and I picked it up trying to read it off, and they're all gone," Taylor said.

Taylor still has the app she was instructed to download on her phone. The only thing that remains on the app when you try to log in: an error message that reads "Oops!, something went wrong."

Taylor said the app was a good concept, but she felt it just did not work, even when testing the app the day before. She said that may have to do with its rushed development, after the idea of tele-caucusing was killed by the Democratic National Committee in September 2019.

"The DNC pulled the rug out, and they had to start over," Taylor said. "And what should have taken a year, or two years of prep, they squeezed into three months."

Now, experts are explaining how the app drew a blank.

"It appears that the servers that were accepting kind of the submissions, just started to become slow and stopped responding," Brandon Potter, the Chief Technology Officer with the cybersecurity company ProCircular in Coralville, said.

Potter said he believes all of these problems could have ultimately been avoided.

"With proper diligence and testing, it's highly likely," Potter said. "But if that effort wasn't put in, things that happened, happened quite frequently."

Potter said the vague description of a "coding error" was likely by design, but it could have been due to a number of factors.

"It could be a security issue with the coding, it could have just been a design flaw, which appears to be the case with all of the evidence and information that's kind of being gathered," Potter said.

That error forced hundreds of caucus-goers at Taylor's site, and many others across the state, to find an alternative way to report their information. Taylor said trying to get an app to work properly after everything was erased, was not worth making everyone waiting to caucus longer than they should have to.

"We just decided that fiddling with an app while everyone was sitting there waiting to get on with democracy was ridiculous," Taylor said.