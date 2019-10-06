Only some clouds to contend with today

A fairly nice day ahead with a mix of sun and clouds, and seasonably cool temperatures in the low 60s. This trend continues into the early part of the week, with slightly warmer temperatures each day through Wednesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Lows during this time will be in the low to mid 40s. By Thursday, the threat of rain returns, lingering into Friday. This transitions eastern Iowa into a colder regime, with highs struggling to reach 50 at the start of next weekend with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s possible. Some slight warming is possible after that.