Only LGBT+ bar in Cedar Rapids holding on through coronavirus closure

Many small business owners are worried if they'll be able to afford to reopen once the coronavirus closures end. That includes Belle's Basix, the only LGBT+ bar in Cedar Rapids, which is an important part of that community.

Belle's Basix, Cedar Rapids' only LGBT plus bar sits closed because of the coronavirus on Wednesday, April 17, 2020. (MARLON HALL//KCRG)

Belle's Basix's owner Andrew Harrison said his bar is all about opening doors for all.

"We call ourselves a gay bar, but we are an everybody bar…we've always accepted everybody as long as they recognize this is our safe space," Harrison said.

That's why he said Basix is more than just a bar.

"I've spent 23 years here, it's my home and I know its home to a lot of other people, too and it's always been a safe space, a place where we can get together," he said.

Now, those doors are closed because of Coronavirus. Business was good before then, but the ongoing costs now have Harrison worried if he will ever open back up.

"As of now, I checked the bank account, we are at zero," Harrison said on Wednesday.

Jen Rowray is the president of PFLAG Cedar Rapids, an LGBT+ advocacy group. She said bars like Basix act as a safe space.

"Coming out in the '90s, actually into the late '80s I really didn't have a community and those gay bars were where I could find those friends and we could gather safely. It was one of those safe places that we had and I think that carries over today," Rowray said.

Rowray said keeping Belle's Basix open is important for LGBT representation in Cedar Rapids.

"It's important to see that there are gay-run businesses and a gay bar can really mean a lot to a city,” she said.

Harrison said he's still waiting to learn if he'll receive a Small Business Administration relief loan, but he's using this time off to clean and paint, remaining hopeful he'll open his doors once again.

"I hope we can, we're working on it, we are fighting for it, I've pulled a lot of magic tricks out of my hat, a lot of rabbits, this might be a big one but, we are going to keep trucking on as much as we can,” Harrison said.

Harrison also donated 60 "6-packs" of beer from the bar to area health care workers.