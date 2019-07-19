One year since EF-3 tornado caused destruction in Marshalltown

Friday marks one year when a tornado tore through Marshalltown, ripping the spear off the courthouse and causing a lot of destruction.

The town took so much damage, from businesses to homes, especially in one neighborhood.

City leaders said once all of the work is done, Marshalltown will be better than before. Plans include adding more green space, adding a performance pavilion and renovating older buildings. That includes a $15.5 million fix of the Marshall County courthouse.

Habitat for Humanity has gone as far as setting up a permanent office in Marshalltown to help homeowners.

There will be an ice cream social at 3:30 Friday in downtown Marshalltown followed by a program at 4:15. Bells will be rung at the moment the tornado hit the city.